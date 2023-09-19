OPD: Woman struck by multiple rounds of gunfire while sitting in vehicle

OPELOUSAS, La. — Shortly after 10 pm Monday night, the Opelousas Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Academy and Laurent streets.

According to Assistant Chief Mark Guidry, upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult female victim had suffered a non-life-threatening injury after a vehicle she was sitting in was struck by several rounds of gunfire. It is believed that the shots may have been fired from a passing vehicle.

Authorities say it is not clear whether the victim was directly hit by the gunfire or injured by fragments resulting from the shots hitting the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app). Tipsters may remain anonymous. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2500.00.