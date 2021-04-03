OPD: Wanted fugitive arrested while working as armed security guard

A Franklin man was arrested on outstanding warrants and is now facing additional charges after being arrested Saturday while working as armed security in Opelousas.

According to police, officers received information that 27-year-old Tyland Nerve was possibly in the Opelousas area working as an armed security officer. Police also reported that they believed Nerve was identifying himself as an Opelousas Police reserve officer.

Saturday, an OPD officer working off-duty security detail at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas observed Nerve at an event working security while armed with a handgun and wearing body armor, police say.

Nerve was taken into custody without incident on one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of body armor.

Police say Nerve's outstanding warrants with several agencies included false portraying or impersonation of a police officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

