OPD make arrest in connection with shooting at North City Park

Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection with a June shooting at the North City Park.

On Monday, July 26, police learned several individuals were at a residence on Ina Clare Drive who were in possession of several firearms. One was thought to be a person allegedly involved in a shooting at the North City Park.

According to police, the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between two opposing groups that had a previous unsettled dispute. The exchange of gunfire took place while the park was occupied by several people, including small children who were using the park's basketball court and other recreational facilities. No one at the park was injured, police say.

Authorities say a juvenile suspect was previously arrested; outstanding warrants had been issued for John Lamb Jr.'s arrest for charges relating to the June shooting.

Lamb was taken into custody Monday at the residence on Ina Clare Drive. Two additional individuals at the residence were arrested and charged with other weapons violations.

All three were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

John Morris Lamb Jr., 19, of Opelousas: Terrorizing, Illegal use of weapons, Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

Daquan Green, 24, of Opelousas: Felon in possession of a firearm

Patrick D. Green Jr., 22, Opelousas: Felon in possession of a firearm

Police say the investigation into the shooting at the North City Park is ongoing and more arrests are expected. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 337-948-2500.

