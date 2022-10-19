Watch Now
One wounded in Opelousas shooting

Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 19, 2022
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Hayward and Mouton streets just before 8:30 p.m., a spokesman said.

They found one man at a house several blocks away; he had fled the area and found help with people he knew. He was taken to the hospital via private vehicle; police say his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened. In addition to the man who was wounded, bullets also hit at least one house and a vehicle.

More details will be released when they are available, the spokesman said.

