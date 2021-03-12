UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in connection with Opelousas armed robberies

Opelousas Police say two suspects have been identified and arrested in connection to the armed robberies of several people near the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Creswell Lane on Thursday.

Police say 41-year-old Frank Robertson and 31-year-old Kayvyon Sapp of Opelousas were identified as suspects through information provided by the public. Both were arrested in Lafayette Parish with the assistance of the sheriff's office. Sapp was located at a residence in the parish, police say.

Read more: Opelousas Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Both suspects are being booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Opelousas Police say Sapp will be booked on three counts of armed robbery. More charges are pending. Robertson is facing three counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The public is encouraged to contact OPD at 337-948-2500 if they have more information about the incident.

