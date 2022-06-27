One person shot in Eunice Thursday night, police say

One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, Eunice Police say.

The victim was in a vehicle near the Crestview Apartment Complex Thursday evening, police said.

Someone was shooting at the vehicle, and she was wounded in the back, police say.

The shooting is still under investigation. As of Monday afternoon, police did not have an update on the victim's current condition.

If you know anything about the shooting, you can call Eunice Police (337) 457-6595 or St. Landry Parish at (337) 948-8477.