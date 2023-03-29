One man wounded in Opelousas shooting

Opelousas Police are working another shooting; this one happened Tuesday night.

The shooting comes on the heels of a fatal one that happened Monday afternoon. To read about that incident, click here.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Parkview Drive after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officers learned that a man had left the scene to get medical help, and they found him at a local hospital. The man was wounded in the leg; his injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The victim said he was standing near his house when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and people in the vehicle started shooting at him.

A motive for the shooting has yet to be determined. This investigation ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.