One driver killed, one injured in head-on crash

One woman was killed and another injured in a crash Thursday morning in St. Landry Parish.

State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71, south of Louisiana Highway 107, shortly after 8 a.m. 61-year-old Debra Wunstel of Alexandria died from injuries sustained in the crash, State Police say.

The investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling south on US 71. At the same time, a Chevy Cobalt, driven by Wunstel, was traveling north on US 71. For reasons still under investigation, the Camry crossed the center line and struck the Cobalt head-on in the northbound lane of traffic.

Troopers say both drivers were restrained when the crash occurred. Both were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where Wunstel ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation; State Police say charges are pending.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 56 fatal crashes resulting in 67 deaths since the beginning of 2020.

