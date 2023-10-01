One dead, one injured in early morning Opelousas shooting

A man is dead, and a woman is injured following an early morning shooting in the 1400 block of Plaisance Street.

Opelousas Police responded to the call just after 3:00a.m. Sunday and found two victims, one adult male and one adult female, struck by several rounds of gunfire.

According to investigators, the male died immediately from his injuries.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation determined that an unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds at a residence that was occupied by six people at the time of the shooting.

No other individuals at the residence were struck.

It is unknown as to why the residence was targeted.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.