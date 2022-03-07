Watch
One arrested after attempting to steal catalytic converters at local car dealership

Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 07, 2022
An Opelousas man was arrested Saturday after allegedly being caught attempting to steal catalytic converters from a local dealership.

Opelousas Police say they responded to calls from a security monitoring service who reported observing a person jump over the fence of the dealership in the 5800 block of I-49 Service Road.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Ethan Ryder, who allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

Ryder was captured after a short chase and taken into custody, according to OPD.

Police say they allegedly recovered a catalytic converter and tools used to commit the crime following Ryder's arrest.

Ryder was booked on one count of Simple Burglary and one count of Resisting Arrest.

