Night classes offered soon at SLCC's Opelousas campus

South Louisiana Community College will offer evening classes on the T.H. Harris campus in Opelousas for the Spring 2023 semester.

The in-person evening classes are designed to offer flexibility to SLCC students as they continue their education.

The evening classes are General Education courses and include Biology, Chemistry, Health Sciences, Math, and English. This is a new addition to the schedule at the T.H. Harris campus which offers technical training and associate degrees to students in St. Landry Parish. The T. H. Harris Campus is also home to one of the college’s largest Practical Nursing programs.

The new classes will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, which begins on January 9th.

For students interested in signing up for the new evening classes please call the T.H. Harris campus at (337) 943-1518, email thharris@solacc.edu or visit solacc.edu/harrisatnight to learn more.