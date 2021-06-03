New grant initiative aims to help Opelousas business owners

A building improvement grant initiative is helping qualified business and/or commercial property owners in Opelousas rehabilitate their property.

The Building Improvement Grant (BIG) is designed to assist property and business owners in rehabbing and improving commercial buildings for the purpose of creating a positive visual impact, stimulating local investment, complementing other community development efforts, and preserving the city's historic identity and cultural assets. The program is a partnership among the City of Opelousas, Opelousas Downtown Development District, and Opelousas Main Street.

"This is truly a win for our local small business owners, who are a major component of our city," said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor. "We hope that the success of this new initiative will grow and we will be able to assist even more business owners in the future."

BIG is a reimbursement grant, and award amounts must be matched dollar for dollar by the recipient.

Opelousas Main Street proposed the program to board members of the Downtown Development District earlier this year.

Some of the work that property owners can apply for includes restoration of building features like windows, installation of awnings, lighting and electrical work, flooring, and ceiling repair and plumbing.

Grant applications are due by July 1, 2021. For more information and to view the guidelines and application for the grant, click here.

