Native plants and flowers will be on display at the 24th Annual Herb Festival in Sunset

In Sunset, plants and flowers will be back on display at the 24th Annual Herb Festival.

Organizers announced on Friday that the festival is set for Saturday, May 1, 2021 with a rain date of Sunday, May 2, 2021. The festival will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at its location on Marie Street .

Native plants, flowers, fresh herbs, garden art, herbal products and crafts will be sold during the festival. A silent auction will also be held. Children activities include face painting and a balloon artists. Lunch will be provided by food trucks and soft drinks and a cookie booth will be provided by the garden club.

Master gardeners from Lafayette will also be on hand to answer questions on gardening,cooking with herbs and growing roses, they say.

Admission to the festival is $5.00

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel