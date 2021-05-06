Identities of victims in fatal Eunice shooting released

EUNICE, La. — Police have released the names of the two people killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Chris Jones, 58, and Marshall Weston III, 17, were killed in the shooting at the intersection of E. Laurel Avenue and Nimitz Street in Eunice, according to Chief Randy Fontenot.

Police say they received a telephone call from the Acadian Medical Center about a gunshot victim being dropped off at the door to the emergency room. The passengers in a black or dark-colored pickup truck had placed the victim at the door, banged on the door, and then fled from the hospital. The victim died from his injuries.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Two people of interest were apprehended and detained for questioning, police say. Others are being sought.

The Eunice City Marshal's Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, and Mamou Police Department all assisted in the search for the suspects.

This investigation is ongoing and Eunice Police are asking citizens to please report shooting incidents.

"We need the help of the community if we are going to stop this senseless and deadly activity," said Chief Fontenot.

Residents can call the Eunice Police Department with information at (337) 457-2626 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. Tips can also be reported on the mobile app at P3tips.com.

