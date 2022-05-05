Mother of 4-year-old Victim Speaks Out.

Police have arrested one person and are searching for another after a shooting in Opelousas last month that left a man and a four-year-old child dead.

The mother of the 4-year-old victim says she has some level of peace knowing one suspect is in custody and police are actively looking for another.

“Oh, I feel good inside and I am also happy that the police are doing their job and I want justice for my baby,” said Iesha Thomas.

On the night of the shooting, Thomas says there was a verbal altercation between her and a neighbor.

After the altercation Thomas says she and the neighbor went their separate ways.

But right after midnight, on Wednesday morning, she heard a loud door slam and bullets inside of her home.

Thomas said after the shots, she found her boyfriend Alton Thomas and her 4-year-old daughter Rakatelyn Colla. Both died in the shooting; three other children were wounded.

Thomas adds she wants justice for the two innocent lives that were taken from her.

“Two innocent people were taken from me, and one was my child, and one was my boyfriend, and I don’t wish that on anyone. So, I want her to suffer and then to suffer and until we put my baby to rest, I’ll feel more relieved,” Thomas says.

Funeral services have been set for Thomas and Colla. Here's our story about that. (link: https://www.katc.com/news/st-landry-parish/services-set-for-victims-of-april-shooting-in-opelousas)