Melville man believed drowned, search underway

Police in Melville say they are searching the waters of the Atchafalaya River for a man they say is believed to have drowned.

Chief Anthony Moreau says his officers, along with the Sheriff's Office and LDWF agents are out on the river searching for Floyd Davenport Jr who went missing Thursday night.

Moreau says Devenport is presumed to have drowned after he was last seen fishing at the old boat landing.

He tells KATC that other responders are heading in to help in the search for Davenport.

