Meeting on proposed animal ordinance to take place in St. Landry Parish

A public meeting will be held in St. Landry Parish to address concerns with the animal control ordinance.

The meeting is schedule to take place Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Delta Grand Theatre located at 120 S Market St, Opelousas, LA 70570.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said "I recommend everyone to read not only the new proposed ordinance but also the ordinance that is already in place. The new ordinance has not been proposed to the council and we want to receive the public’s opinion on this matter. Please reach out to my office at (337)-948-3688 or text my cell phone at (337)-351-1482."

To view the current ordinance in place, click here.

To view the proposed ordinance, click here.

Residents are urged to attend and voice their concerns.