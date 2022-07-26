Man wanted since 2021 has been arrested

A man St. Landry authorities have been looking for since March 2021 has been arrested.

Dylan Mitchell Chiasson, 23, has been wanted for more than a year for attempted second degree murder, three counts aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies issued an alert about him back in March 2021, and told people he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a silver Honda with Texas plates.

Records show he was arrested on those charges by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office and booked into the parish jail last week.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says Chiasson is accused in connection with a February 2021 incident that happened on Carrington Place near Opelousas.

A man told deputies that he had gone to another address on Carrington Place to pick up some birds. Someone drove him and his two kids to the place, and Chiasson allegedly was there. One of the birds was flying and the victim caught it, but when he turned, Chiasson accused him of trying to hurt the bird and pointed a gun at him, deputies allege.

Another person broke up that incident, but the victim and Chiasson got into an argument as the victim was leaving with his kids, and Chiasson allegedly threatened to kill him and the kids.

When the man got home, Chiasson drove up and started shooting at him, deputies allege. The children ran into the house, deputies say.