Deputies: Man wanted on attempted murder charges, suspected armed and dangerous

Authorities in St. Landry Parish are looking for an individual wanted for attempted second degree murder.

Dylan Mitchell Chiasson is also wanted for three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, according to the sheriff's office.

Chiasson was last seen driving a silver Honda Accord with Texas license plates. The sheriff's office says his father resides on Highway 754.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

The public is urged to use extreme caution if contact is made with Chiasson; deputies say it is suspected he will be armed and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on Chiasson's whereabouts should call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel