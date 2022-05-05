Man wanted in connection with Eunice shooting that injured a teenager

A man is wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting on Acadia Street that injured a teenager.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says officers are searching for 31-year-old Xavier Bernard Watson.

On May 4, 2022, officers responded to a call of someone being shot in the 200 block of Acadia Street. On arrival officers found a victim sitting inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that the victim, age 14, was allegedly confronted in the street and shot by Watson. Family members of the victim transported him to the hospital. The victim is doing good expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Watson is currently being sought by the Eunice Police Department he is also listed as wanted in California.

Chief Fontenot asks that anyone who knows the whereabouts of Watson or, has any information about this shooting, please contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626 or Crimestoppers at 337-948- TIPS (8477) or report using the P3 app.

