The St. Landry Parish judge handed down a mandatory life sentence without probation, parole or suspension for the murder of a woman.

Derrick Hills, sentence resulted from a jury verdict that found him guilty in the murder of Rachelle Arceneaux.

Man convicted in slaying of Opelousas woman

Arceneaux died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds from an AK-style weapon.

Her daughter and grandchildren were in the home at the time of the shooting.