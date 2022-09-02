Man indicted in slaying of two men at Eunice convenience store

A 25-year-old man has been indicted for the two shooting deaths that happened in a Eunice parking lot back in June.

A St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up the indictment earlier this week, accusing Travis Tykhireus Godfrey in connection with the June 16 shootings of two men.

Godfrey was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Paul Celestine, and on a charge of manslaughter in the slaying of Aiden McCauley.

The incident took place at a convenience store in Eunice, and began with a verbal exchange inside the store.

The arguments continued into the parking lot where both victims both died of gunshot wounds while Godfrey allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle.