Man arrested in connection with January shooting in Eunice

A 23-year-old Eunice man was arrested Thursday in connection with a January drive-by shooting.

Frank James Dupre, Jr. was arrested on a warrant for attempted first degree murder in connection to a January 3 shooting in the 700 block of E. Maple Avenue.

The incident left a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

18-year-old De'Mante Gallow and 25-year-old Jerqasky Thomas were both arrested and booked in January on a charge of attempted first degree murder in connection to the shooting.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in February by Eunice Police for attempted first degree murder.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel