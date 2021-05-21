Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Man arrested in connection with January shooting in Eunice

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Eunice Police Department / KATC
Eunice Police
Posted at 9:36 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 10:36:47-04

A 23-year-old Eunice man was arrested Thursday in connection with a January drive-by shooting.

Frank James Dupre, Jr. was arrested on a warrant for attempted first degree murder in connection to a January 3 shooting in the 700 block of E. Maple Avenue.

The incident left a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

18-year-old De'Mante Gallow and 25-year-old Jerqasky Thomas were both arrested and booked in January on a charge of attempted first degree murder in connection to the shooting.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in February by Eunice Police for attempted first degree murder.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.