Man arrested for attempting to kill officer responding to a domestic dispute

ARNAULDVILLE, La. — According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, on September 7, 2023, deputies from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 927 Highway 741 in Arnaudville regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to reports, Andre Landrio and his wife were in an argument when he struck her. The deputies ordered Landrio to get out of their vehicle and he refused. The deputy then attempted to physically remove him from the vehicle. Landrio lunged at the deputy and attempted to remove the deputy's firearm from its holster.

Guidroz says, as distance was created between the two, Landrio began to aggressively approach the deputy and grabbed his hand. They both fell to the ground and Andre Landrio again attempted to grab the deputy's firearm and stated that he was going to kill the deputy.

Landrio's wife and a witness jumped into the vehicle and left the scene. Landrio then separated himself from the deputy, entered the witness's vehicle, and followed his wife, causing the two vehicles to collide. Andre Landrio then fled the scene on foot.

Landrio was later arrested by deputies on September 8, 2023, after a brief standoff. He was currently out on bond and wearing an ankle monitor for Orleans Parish on 3 counts Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, officials report.

Landrio was charged with:



Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Attempted Disarming a Police Officer

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Hit and Run Driving

Domestic Abuse Battery

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Attempted First Degree Murder (2 Counts)

Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz added, “This incident was dangerous for every person involved and it was handled professionally without serious injury or loss of life. Our deputies are to be commended for their dedication to protect and serve the community, as well as being truly committed to higher standard.”