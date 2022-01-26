LSU Eunice unveils plans for revamped athletic complex

A complete overhaul of all athletic facilities has been officially unveiled with the public release of the LSU Eunice Athletics Master Plan.

The concept art and renderings were first shown to fans and supporters at the 2022 Hall of Fame Gala on Saturday, January 22.

Here are the renderings:

The Master Plan calls for either the complete renovation or significant upgrades to all athletic facilities on campus, giving LSUE one of the premiere athletic facility complexes in junior college athletics.

"We could not be more excited about the future of LSU Eunice athletics as we begin the work to put this vision into reality," LSU Eunice athletic director Jeff Willis said. "These projects will not only give LSUE a top-of-the-line athletic complex, but what I'm most thrilled about is being able to give the community a great centerpiece."

We asked about funding, and a spokesman said officials are in the process of securing by both private and state funding, to include a capital outlay request for the upcoming legislative session.

The complete renovation of Bengal Stadium, home of the LSUE baseball team, is "Phase 1" of the five-tiered plan. An enhanced fan experience is at the forefront of the design, featuring an elevated grandstand with overhead canopy, chairback seats, private viewing suites, concession areas and retail shop.

The design calls for the orientation of Bengal Stadium to be "flipped," with home plate placed where center field currently is. All surface areas of the playing field will be synthetic turf with other team-specific amenities including team clubhouse, indoor batting cages, coaches' office space, umpire facilities and meeting rooms.

Phase Two would be a complete overhaul of the Lady Bengal Field. The project would have a similar aesthetic to the baseball renovation, with highlights including grandstand seating, private viewing suites, coach's offices, indoor batting cages and locker rooms.

A brand-new Performance Center would encompass Stage Three, currently slated to be built over the current tennis courts. This state-of-the-art facility would house an 15,000 square foot indoor practice area, athletic training and weight rooms as well as office space for the athletic department.

Permanent seating as well as a field house for Men's and Women's Soccer is scheduled for Phase Four, while Phase Five consists of an addition to the eastern side of the HPRE Center that will house private viewing suites, office space and new locker rooms for the Bengal basketball teams.

The original designs and concept art was done by Breaux Bridge based architecture firm Angelle Architects.