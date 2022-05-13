LSP: Arnaudville woman dies from injuries sustained in May 1 crash

A woman injured in a May 1 crash in St. Landry Parish has died, State Police say.

Elaine Artigue, 72, of Arnaudville, was injured in the 6 p.m. crash that happened on U.S. 190 at La. 741. The St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office notified troopers today that she has died.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Artigue was traveling south on LA 741 in a car; troopers say she failed to yield at the intersection with U.S. 190 and was struck by an SUV that was traveling west on 190.

She was wearing her seat belt but was transported to the hospital with injuries, troopers say. The SUV driver did not report any injuries. Troopers said impairment was not suspected on the part of either driver.

Troop I has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2022.