LSP: Alcohol level of driver in I-49 crash that killed siblings nearly three times the legal limit

The driver of a vehicle that State Police say caused the head-on collision on December 17 that claimed his life and the lives of three Jeanerette siblings had a blood alcohol level that was nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication.

Toxicology tests from 54-year-old John Lundy of Georgia were completed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons were traveling south on I-49, while Lundy was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-49. The vehicles struck each other head-on. Lindy Simmons was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with Lundy. Christopher and Kamryn Simmons were transported to local hospitals where they ultimately succumbed to their injuries. Two other passengers were also injured.

State Police added the following statement:

"As we approach this New Year's Eve and New Year's celebrations, let us do so remembering those who have died this past year as a result of someone else's careless decision to get behind the wheel impaired. Let us not lose the lesson of the devastating consequences those poor decisions have had on our communities. Please resolve to have a plan, to never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol, and to always wear your seat belt.

Louisiana State Police Troop I offers our sincerest condolences to all the families of the 76 people who have died on our highways in our area this past year. May we never need to utter the words 'death notification' again."

A GoFundMe was set up for the three Simmons siblings. So far, more than $760,000 has been raised to help with medical and funeral expenses. A triple funeral will be held for the siblings next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel