Jeanerette siblings will be given a triple funeral service

Three Jeanerette siblings will have their funeral services held on the same day next week.

Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons all passed away tragically on the same December night, two weeks ago, when a driver was going in the wrong direction on I-49 in St. Landry Parish and their SUV was hit head-on.

Their funeral service has been set for Tuesday, January 4 at Our Savior's Church in New Iberia.

Each of their obituaries marked great details of each of the siblings' special personalities and traits that friends and family will remember them by.

For Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, they say, "Lindy emitted joy that pulled others into her joyful orbit. She had a special way of intensely loving and connecting with people. She had recently grown in confidence and blossomed from a quiet girl into a true, radiant beauty, inside and out. Her laugh, smile, and sassy expressions will be missed. She had a sweet soul, caring nature, sense of humor, strong work ethic, and many talents."

For Christopher Simmones, 17, they say,"Chris was selfless, pure-hearted, caring, handsome, and reserved. As of late, his girlfriend, Marissa, was helping him come out of his shell little by little. Although Chris was a man of few words, when he did speak, he often had something funny or witty to say."

For Kamryn Simmons, 15, they say, "Kamryn was a beautiful, smart girl with a naturally meek spirit and a peace about her. Once she got to know someone, she revealed her true outgoing, bubbly nature and sense of humor. As a sophomore at ACS, she was finding herself, refreshing her outlook on life, and maturing. She had recently grown closer to God than ever before to a point that a positive change was obvious to those around her. She was compassionate, thoughtful, always willing to go out of her way to help others, and hated when others went out of their way for her. She was easy to talk to and was a source of encouragement and strength to her friends."

The siblings are survived by their parents, Dawn Hebert Simmons and Ray G. Simmons and six older siblings, Ren Simmons (Ciera), Katie Simmons DeRouen (Errik), Shea Simmons, Rhett Simmons, Carly Simmons (Lestat), and Kyle Simmons.

Donations to the Simmons family can be sent to P.O. Box 1, Jeanerette, LA 70544.

To read the obituaries, click here.

To read the first article of the I-49 incident, click here.

