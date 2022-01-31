Local Non-Profit impacts youth in the community

In north park, the Opelousas non-profit group, guns down power up is taking the time to tech local kids communication and leadership skills, all with the hope to build a better community.

"Doing events like this brings a light upon us in a positive way that we are all pulling together doing our part."

The director of the non-profit Eric Williams says he plans to create and instill positivity and show the kids of the community how to talk things out.

"We create different scenarios for our children to talk about how they feel and about what they think or what they would do. We are trying to create future leaders we are not trying to create more problems, we are trying to create problem solvers."

Williams demonstrates leadership skills through the game of chess.

"The king is the most important piece on the board we teach them you are the most important person in your life. We also teach them authority, who has authority over your life. When someone talks about you and you get down on their level you're giving this person authority over your life."

Kids attending this event say this was helpful and that they learned a lot through the different teachings.

