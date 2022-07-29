Lineup and dates for 40th Original Southwest La. Zydeco Festival announced

OPELOUSAS, La. – The lineup and dates for the 40th Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival were announced Friday. The Zydeco season opens on August 4 and ends with the comeback Zydeco Celebration on September 3, 2022.

The celebration takes place at the Yambilee Festival Grounds Festival Grounds with multiple activities leading up to that date. This year the festival pays tribute to the original King of Zydeco, Clifton Chenier and to Wilbert Levier, an original member of the Treasures of Opelousas, according to event organizers.

The lineup includes Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers (Friday Night Kick Off Dance), Grammy winner Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Grammy nominees Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie and Corey Ledet; along with Mike Broussard & Nu Edition Zydeco, Jeremy Frugé & The Zydeco Hot Boyz and Rusty Metoyer & Zydeco Krush.

Festival executive director Lena Charles says that locally and nationwide, music fans are eager to return to Southwest Louisiana to experience firsthand the original “keepers of the culture, the tellers of the stories.”

The Treasures of Opelousas, a group of concerned citizens, feared that the Creole Culture and their music were dying out; in response, they organized the first zydeco festival in 1982. Forty years later, we are still celebrating and promoting the best of Creole culture, traditional food and Zydeco music.

The Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival is sponsored by the tourism departments of Opelousas, St. Landry Parish, Lafayette and Louisiana.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

ZYDECO SEASON OPENING - THURSDAY AUGUST 4:

Zydeco Festival Season party begins at the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center. With the official opening of the year 2022, the 40th Annual Original SWLA Zydeco Music Festival will serve light refreshments, music, and celebration, the event takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Opelousas Museum, 315 N Main St, Opelousas, LA 70570.

KICKOFF DANCE - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

The party will get started early the night before at Evangeline Downs at 9 p.m. with Lil Nate & The Zydeco Big Timers. 2235 Creswell Lane Extension, Opelousas, LA 70570

BIG ZYDECO PARADE - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

Parade route East Landry Street and Wallior Street. The Zydeco parade lines up at 8:30 a.m. with scores of zydeco fans, businesses, social clubs, dance groups, and trail riders. The parade rolls at 10 a.m., passing by the Zydeco Breakfast on Landry, as they head to the Festival Grounds.

ZYDECO BREAKFAST – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

Join them for the annual Zydeco Breakfast in downtown Opelousas. From 9-11 am, under the oak trees on the Courthouse Square, you can listen to the sounds of Jeffery Broussard and The Creole Cowboys. Local downtown eateries will feature an assortment of breakfast items for sale. Thanks to Opelousas Tourism, with support from Opelousas Main Street, Inc., the City of Opelousas, and the St. Landry Parish Government, hosts the free event each year to get people excited about SW LA Zydeco Festival music and activities.

40th ANNUAL- THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST ZYDECO FESTIVAL

This year’s celebration takes place on the Yambilee Festival Grounds beginning at noon and winding down in the wee hours of the night. Gather your friends and family for a full day and night of music, traditional Creole food by vendors and food trucks, along with arts and crafts.

1939 W. Landry St. Opelousas, LA 70570.

Find more information about the 40th Annual Original Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Festival at www.zydeco.org or on Facebook at SWLA Zydeco Music Festival, www.lafayettetravel.com.

