Leonville Elem. delaying start Wednesday due to planned outage

Leonville Elementary will have a delayed start to the school day on Wednesday, March 3.

Entergy has a planned outage for the area from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m., school officials say.

The school will begin taking students at 8 a.m. and buses will run 30-45 minutes later. Dismissal will be at its regular time.

The change does not affect the scheduled cafeteria menu.

