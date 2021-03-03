Menu

Leonville Elem. delaying start Wednesday due to planned outage

Leonville Elementary
Posted at 10:08 PM, Mar 02, 2021
Leonville Elementary will have a delayed start to the school day on Wednesday, March 3.

Entergy has a planned outage for the area from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m., school officials say.

The school will begin taking students at 8 a.m. and buses will run 30-45 minutes later. Dismissal will be at its regular time.

The change does not affect the scheduled cafeteria menu.

