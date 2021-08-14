Ledet returns to Zydeco Capital Jam in St. Landry Parish

Grammy nominee Corey Ledet returned to lead the Zydeco Capital Jam on Saturday in St. Landry Parish .

The Jam was held at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, I-49 exit 23 in Opelousas. Ledet kicked off the jam, held the second Saturday of each month, when it debuted in January 2019.

Ledet says that even with the COVID pandemic putting a hold on festivals and events, he is glad he has a chance to play somewhere and brighten up someone's day.

"I understand, I mean with the numbers where they are, everybody is afraid to do stuff so it is what it is you know. But like I said, if I can get a chance to go play somewhere and I can put a smile on at least one person's face, that's what it's all about," Ledet said.

The jam is open to music fans and players of all levels. For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission web site at cajuntravel.com

