Lebeau's 17th Annual Mardi Gras Parade set for Saturday

Lebeau's 17th Annual Mardi Gras Parade is happening this Saturday, February 11.

Line up begins at 11 a.m. and the parade starts at 1 p.m.

There will be live bands and food from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church located at 103 Lebeau Church Rd, Washington, LA 70589.

There will also be a chicken run and pig catch complete with trophies awarded to the winners.

"When we first started it started off kind of slow, but now I mean people come from everywhere to come and have some fun in the country," Geneva Lemon said.

"I want everybody to come out and have a good time, chase these pigs and chickens and have a good time. I don't want no fighting going on, just have a good time," Geneva's son, Christian added.