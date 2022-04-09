Law Enforcement In St. Landry Parish Is Cracking Down On Littering

The St. Landry Parish Solid Waste Disposal District is making sure residents are aware of how to properly dispose of their waste.

“The thing is that we have a landfill that’s at your disposal. We have bulky trucks that run the parish. They pick up the bulk of the vegetative and white goods. The problem is now we have people disposing of those things where they are not supposed to on private property, in public waterways in ditches, just everywhere it’s not supposed to be,” said Richard LaBouef.

The executive director for St. Landry Solid Waste, Richard Labouef, says in order for trash to be disposed properly, different waste items must be separated. For instance, if you've cleaned up your yard, that needs to be handled differently.

“Because if you have any vegetative waste, that’s tree trimmings, clippings and things of that nature, you take it and put it in bundles of 6 feet or less, not exceeding 75 pounds,” LaBouef explained.

One resident, who wants to remain anonymous, says he’s glad something is finally being done, because he’s tired of looking at trash outside of his yard.

“It feels bad coming out and seeing it and this, throwing stuff like this in the yard, I have to pick it up,” said the anonymous resident.

Dumping trash improperly is not just something that aggravates your neighbors. According Labouef, if you're convicted of throwing household appliances where they do not belong, you face a fine of $500 and possible jail time.