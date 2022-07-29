Lafayette man booked in connection with Opelousas shootings

Opelousas Police have booked a Lafayette man in connection with shootings in the city.

Linton Declouette, 22, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, records at the St. Landry Parish jail show.

He's accused in connection with a February 16 shooting that happened on West Church Street. Officers were called for a complaint of shots fired, and found a house and several vehicles struck by gunfire. Four people, including a young disabled person, where in the house when it was shot, police say.

During their investigation, officers got surveillance video that showed suspects and the vehicle used. They also picked up more than 50 rifle and pistol casings at the scene, they said.

The investigation identified several suspects and matched up casings to a firearm officers had seized from Declouette. He was interviewed and allegedly identified the gun as his and the vehicle used in the shooting as his, police say.

Declouette also allegedly was aware of another shooting at the same house, which happened about a week before the February 16 shooting, police say. He allegedly identified the suspect vehicle in that shooting as his, as well.

Other suspects were identified in the investigation and police are looking for them on similar charges, a spokesman said.