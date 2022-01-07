Krotz Springs man arrested in altercation that ended in a shooting

A Krotz Springs man has been arrested in connection with a Melville area shooting on New Years Eve.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified of a shooting at the 900 block of Goudeau Road in the Melville area.

The sheriff's office says that Randy Ansley, 25, and a 16-year-old juvenile were involved in a verbal altercation at a party.

After leaving the party Ansley then allegedly got into another argument with the juvenile and a witness.

Deputies say the victim in this incident then arrived at the residence to give assistance and a fight ensued between Randy Ansley and the witness.

Ansley was advised to leave, but then allegedly pulled a gun and aimed it at the juvenile. The victim pushed the juvenile out of the way as Ansley allegedly fired the gun, striking the victim in the groin area.

Ansley then left the scene in his vehicle, deputies say.

When questioned by detectives, Ansley allegedly admitted to arguing with the juvenile and following both the witness and the juvenile to another residence. When the victim arrived at the residence and they began fighting, the witness then joined the altercation.

The witness hit him on the head with a bottle several times until the bottle broke and Randy Ansley hit the witness.

Ansley told deputies that he took the gun out and fired two shots in the ground in an attempt to stop the fighting. The fighting did not stop until he shot the victim in the leg.

During the investigation, it was determined that Randy Ansley has a prior felony conviction and he is on parole until May 2023.

On January 3, 2022, Randy Ansley was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was charged with attempted second degree murder, simple battery, negligent injuring, and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His bond was set at $127,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel