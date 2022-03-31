Juvenile arrested, another sought in February fatal shooting

Deputies say a juvenile has been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a fatal February shooting in Opelousas.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says on February 6, 2022, deputies responded to 107 Highway 3043 (Knights of Columbus Hall) in Opelousas in relation to a shooting.

There, deputies located witnesses at the scene who provided an account of how the shooting occurred.

Deputies say as patrons who were attending the party were exiting the building, shots were fired from a vehicle leaving the parking lot. Witnesses described the vehicle as a brown four-door vehicle.

A man who was hit by gunfire was dropped off at a local hospital and later died from his injury, according to police.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr., of Opelousas.

Suspects in the shooting were identified by nicknames at the time of the initial investigation. Crime Stoppers tips were also instrumental in assisting the investigation.

Witnesses identified additional passengers of the suspected vehicle. Investigators later located the passengers from the suspect vehicle and they provided statements corroborating the accounts of the witnesses attending the event.

Investigators arrested one juvenile under the age of 17 for second-degree murder. The juvenile was booked at a juvenile facility.

Another juvenile under the age of 17 also has an outstanding arrest warrant for second-degree murder. Efforts are being made to locate the at-large juvenile.

The name of the juvenile will be released once the juvenile appears in front of a grand jury and the Bill of Indictment is signed by the judge.

