Juniors, seniors explore post-graduation options at career fair

Opelousas highschoolers had the chance Tuesday evening to explore their various options for after graduation.

Both parents and students attended a career fair at the Opelousas Civic Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The fair was open to juniors and seniors in St. Landry Parish schools.

There, students were able to speak to people who are established in a number of careers or at a variety of schools. Students learned things like career qualifications, salaries, responsibilities, along with programs offered at universities, trade schools, or community colleges.

St. Landry Parish School Board officials say the event was important for students to be informed and keep their options open for after graduation.

"The opportunity this evening is for our students to be able to engage with all of our post-secondary recruiters," said SLPSB Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Angela Cassimere. "It's an opportunity for families to start making those decisions for the colleges and universities that they also plan to attend after high school."

