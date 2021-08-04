Judge to host back to school event Friday

Students in St. Landry Parish will have the chance this week to have a little bit of fun as the new school year is quickly approaching.

Judge Ledrika Thierry is hosting a back to school event this Friday, August 6, in Opelousas.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Opelousas North Park.

Kids can receive free backpacks and supplies, and there will also be food and music. Students will have the opportunity to participate in a bike ride as well.

"It helps them a lot because a lot of students, they fall short with school supplies," said event host Charles Johnson. "So by us getting donations from various vendors and individuals of Opelousas we're able to give back to the students that don't have school supplies."

More information on the event can be found here.

