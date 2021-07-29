District Judge to hold 'Back 2 School' school supply give-away and bike ride

School time is near in Acadiana, and one St. Landry Parish District Judge is bringing a school supply give-away to North City Park on August 6.

Judge Ledricka Thierry will hold an event filled with music, food, give-away(s), a bike-ride and "much more."

The bike ride and school supply give -away will begin at 6 P.M. on Friday, August 6 at North City Park located at 1648 Rodney Milburn Boulevard in Opelousas.

In 2020, Judge Thierry made history once again when she was elected as the first woman to serve as District Judge in St. Landry Parish, according to a Louisiana Judicial Council website.

For more information on Judge Thierry's event, click here.

