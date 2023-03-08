Interactive petting zoo to open in April

Residents of Acadiana can soon expect an all new family oriented farm experience.

We reported back in January about a small business owner, named Khouri Frisch, who operates a travelling petting zoo.

The story about how Frisch's family farm came to be can be found in the headline link below:



St. Landry Parish mother of two introduces interactive family farm

Frisch is now gearing up to open up her family ran farm to the community.

2KB Farm LLC & Petting Zoo will be hosting a light opening event on Sunday, April 5, 2023, and will include an egg hunt, pony rides and more.

For more information on 2KB Farm LLC & Petting Zoo's upcoming events, you can visit the business Facebook page by clicking here.