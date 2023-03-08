Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Interactive petting zoo to open in April

2KB logo blue.png
2KB Farm & Petting Zoo
2KB logo blue.png
Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 21:56:18-05

Residents of Acadiana can soon expect an all new family oriented farm experience.

We reported back in January about a small business owner, named Khouri Frisch, who operates a travelling petting zoo.

The story about how Frisch's family farm came to be can be found in the headline link below:

St. Landry Parish mother of two introduces interactive family farm

Frisch is now gearing up to open up her family ran farm to the community.
2KB Farm LLC & Petting Zoo will be hosting a light opening event on Sunday, April 5, 2023, and will include an egg hunt, pony rides and more.

For more information on 2KB Farm LLC & Petting Zoo's upcoming events, you can visit the business Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.