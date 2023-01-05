St. Landry Parish mother of two introduces interactive family farm

An Acadiana mother of two is blending the joys of learning and connecting with animals.

Owner and operator of 2KB Farm LLC & Petting Zoo, Khouri Frisch, is from Kentucky where she was raised around show horses.

Initially, Frisch drove trucks and also attended school for welding.

Everything changed when she met her Fiancé and relocated to Louisiana.

As her passions developed, Frisch found a new way to interact with animals that would also allow her to be present in her small children's lives.

Frisch and her family began taking in horses and other various animals, a hobby turned into a life-style. Starting with just two pigs, Frisch began to take in even more animals in need of shelter and care. She could not say "no."

In 2021, Frisk joked that she had enough animals to supply a petting zoo. Fast forward to the year 2023 and that is the new reality for the Frisch family.

Frisch started the petting zoo in 2022 and it has taken off ever since.

Frisch's mission for 2KB Farm & Petting Zoo is centered around providing an interactive space for families to learn about animals and where their food comes from.

Here's a look at 2KB Farm and Petting Zoo's current livestock count:

2 cows, 1 ewe, 1 lamb, 4 horses, 3 ponies, 2 calves, 1 donkey, 5 pot belly pigs, 1 meat pig, 1 mirco pig and her baby,15 chickens, 2 ducks, 2 ducklings, 2 geese, 8 goats 5 guinea pigs, and 3 rabbits.

With a feed bill of nearly two-hundred dollars, Frisch is sourcing all of her efforts toward becoming a non-profit organization.

Recent inclement weather, like rain, has flooded the canal along Frisch's farm. The water is flooding her property and has no where to go, further delaying the grand opening of the farm aspect of the petting zoo.

If you would like to donate to help support 2KB Farm and Petting Zoo's opening, click here.

Frisch's animals travel around Acadiana and surrounding areas, including several festivals, fundraisers, parties and the campus of Louisiana State University.

For the months of January and February, 2KB Farm is offering Animal Grams.

One might wonder, "What is an Animal Gram?"

2KB's Farm & Petting Zoo's Animal Grams will allow you to send your loved one a special 15 minute visit from Lil Girl- the calf, Junior -the donkey, Sir Max- the pony, Gram Cracker -the bunny, Lizzy- the goat and Porkchop- the pig.

Here's a look at upcoming events around Acadiana where 2KB Farm & Petting Zoo will be featured:

17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off- January 28, 2023



Yambilee Ag Arena 1939 W. Landry Street Opelousas, LA 70570 https://www.thegumbofoundation.org/

Mire Vol. Fire Department Annual Fundraiser- February 25, 2023



210 Frog Festival Drive Rayne, LA 70578

8th Annual Gumbo for Meaux Elementary



The Red Barn 2901 Abbeville, LA 70510

To book your next event/party with the 2KB Farm and Petting Zoo, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.