I-49 Northbound closed as authorities investigate fatal motorcycle-involved crash

GRAND COTEAU, La. — Authorities in Grand Coteau are investigating what they now report is a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles on I-49 near the Grand Coteau exit, closing the northbound lanes until further notice.

Police tell KATC it is unclear what time the incident happened, but police and first responders are currently on the scene.

In the meantime, authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible while the investigation is underway. Traffic is currently being diverted to nearby service roads.

This is a developing story. KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

