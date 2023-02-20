Household Hazardous Waste day set for St. Landry

St. Landry Parish Recycling Centers will host a household hazardous waste day on March 4.

The event is open to all residents of St. Landry Parish, but you must show proof of residency so bring a driver's license, state ID, Water bill, etc.

Residents can bring all sorts of hazardous waste for free from 8 a.m. until noon at two locations:

2717 W. Landry Street, Opelousas

450 N. CC Duson Street, Eunice

Here's what you can bring:

PAINTS

AUTOMOBILE BATTERIES

MOTOR OIL

ANTIFREEZE

HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS

HOUSEHOLD CHEMICALS

PESTICIDES

FLAMMABLES

CORROSIVES

TIRES (LIMIT 5 PER VEHICLE)

FLUORESCENT TUBES AND BULBS

OTHER HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS

ELECTRONIC WASTE (COMPUTERS, MONITORS, PRINTERS, SCANNERS, ETC.)

CELL PHONES AND CELL PHONE BATTERIES

This is for households only; no large quantities from businesses, farms or commerical operations will be accepted.

These items WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED:

Medications

Infectious and medical wastes

Biological and radioactive materials

Compressed gas cylinders

Ammunition

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detector

Explosives

For more information contact the St. Landry Parish Recycling Centers at 337-942-9576 or 337-457-1336 or the Solid Waste Disposal District at 337-826-5211.

Here's the website: www.slpsolidwaste.org

