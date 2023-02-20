Household Hazardous Waste day set for St. Landry

St. Landry Parish Recycling Centers will host a household hazardous waste day on March 4.
The event is open to all residents of St. Landry Parish, but you must show proof of residency so bring a driver's license, state ID, Water bill, etc.
Residents can bring all sorts of hazardous waste for free from 8 a.m. until noon at two locations:
2717 W. Landry Street, Opelousas
450 N. CC Duson Street, Eunice
Here's what you can bring:
PAINTS
AUTOMOBILE BATTERIES
MOTOR OIL
ANTIFREEZE
HOUSEHOLD CLEANERS
HOUSEHOLD CHEMICALS
PESTICIDES
FLAMMABLES
CORROSIVES
TIRES (LIMIT 5 PER VEHICLE)
FLUORESCENT TUBES AND BULBS
OTHER HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS
ELECTRONIC WASTE (COMPUTERS, MONITORS, PRINTERS, SCANNERS, ETC.)
CELL PHONES AND CELL PHONE BATTERIES
This is for households only; no large quantities from businesses, farms or commerical operations will be accepted.
These items WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED:
Medications
Infectious and medical wastes
Biological and radioactive materials
Compressed gas cylinders
Ammunition
Fire extinguishers
Smoke detector
Explosives
For more information contact the St. Landry Parish Recycling Centers at 337-942-9576 or 337-457-1336 or the Solid Waste Disposal District at 337-826-5211.
Here's the website: www.slpsolidwaste.org