Help needed locating runaway in St. Landry Parish

Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 05, 2022
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for help in locating a runaway.

Jaida Leeann Settoon, 15, ran away from a home located in the 1600 block of Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area.

She was last seen on October 3, 2022 at 2:00 am.

Settoon is described as 5'-5" in height, weighs 140 pounds, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear.

Jaida Settoon's last known whereabouts were in Eunice on October 5, 2022.

If you have any information, contact SLPSO.

