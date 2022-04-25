Help needed locating missing St. Landry Parish man

Police are asking for help in locating Nathaniel Lee Melancon.

Melancon has been missing from the Grand Coteau/Opelousas area since March 29, 2022, according to police.

Melancon's red four-door Honda Civic was recovered last Wednesday from the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in Point Coupee Parish.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office or the Grand Coteau Police Department.

