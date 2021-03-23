Help from public needed in locating wanted man

The Sunset Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man.

On February 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm, the Sunset Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation officers attempted to arrest Joseph Jimmy Charles Jr., according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Investigators say Charles fled the scene in the vehicle seriously injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Charles, contact the Sunset Police Department at (337) 662-5555.

A warrant was issued for Charles for the following charges:

Attempted first degree murder of a police officer

Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Driver's license suspension/revocation of

Open container alcoholic beverage

Stop signs must stop

Expired motor vehicle inspection

Expired license plate

No proof of insurance

Switched license plate

Registration failure of, owner to secure

