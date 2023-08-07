Health Fairs set for Eunice, Sunset

The St. Landry Parish Government is announcing two upcoming Community Health Fairs in Eunice and Sunset, aimed at promoting the well-being of families in the community. These events will bring together residents, healthcare professionals, and various community partners to provide essential health services and educational workshops to the public.

The Eunice Health Fair will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Eunice Health Unit, located at 131 City Ave, Eunice, LA. Following this, the Sunset Health Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Sunset Health Unit, situated at 178 Sunset Strip, Sunset, LA.

At both events, attendees can expect a wide range of activities and services aimed at enhancing health and safety for families, mothers, and children. The health fairs will offer free blood testing, breastfeeding workshops, and informative WIC workshops to support maternal and child health.

In addition, the health fair will feature Medicaid application assistance, making it easier for individuals to access essential healthcare services and resources. The St. Landry Sheriff's Office will also be present at the events, providing valuable Car Seat Safety Workshops, Home Alone Safety Workshops, and other safety training sessions to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

There will be food and drinks available at both events.

"St. Landry Parish Government encourages everyone in the surrounding areas to attend these community health fairs and take advantage of the numerous health and safety resources available. Whether you are seeking educational workshops or health screenings, these events will offer something valuable for everyone," a release states.

For further information about the Eunice Health Fair on August 26 or the Sunset Health Fair on September 9, please call 337-948-3688 or 337-457-4040.