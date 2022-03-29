Grass fire at Opelousas golf course under control

A grass fire at Indian Hills Golf Course in Opelousas is now under control.

St. Landry Parish Fire Crews were called out to the scene Tuesday afternoon off of Prudhomme Lane.

The fire is now under control, officials say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

