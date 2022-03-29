Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Grass fire at Opelousas golf course under control

Opelousas grass fire golf course.jpg
KATC
Opelousas grass fire golf course.jpg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 18:30:53-04

A grass fire at Indian Hills Golf Course in Opelousas is now under control.

St. Landry Parish Fire Crews were called out to the scene Tuesday afternoon off of Prudhomme Lane.

The fire is now under control, officials say.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Opelousas Grass fire2.jpg

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.