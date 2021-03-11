Menu

St. Landry Parish

Grand Coteau Police make arrests in fuel thefts totaling more than $200K

Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 18:45:12-05

Grand Coteau Police have arrested two people in connection to recent fuel thefts.

Chief Wilton Guidry says that those thefts totaled more than $200,000 worth of fuel from local gas stations.

Guidry did not provide the names of the indiuals arrested but says more arrests are expected. The two arrests were made after reviewing surveillance video from the gas stations, Guidry confirmed.

